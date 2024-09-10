Libstar makes progress with strategic intitiaves
The group reported total HEPS of 13.9c for the six months ended June, an increase of 32.4%
10 September 2024 - 10:10
Food producer Libstar has reported a strong first half, boosted by a resilient trading performance, improved profit margins and lower net finance costs.
The group, which is valued at almost R3bn on the JSE, reported total headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 13.9c for the six months ended June, an increase of 32.4%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.