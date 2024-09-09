Watchdog gives nod to Dis-Chem’s acquisition of Columbia Falls Properties

The Competition Tribunal has approved Dis-Chem Pharmacies’ acquisition of Columbia Falls Properties 7, a move that will give the pharmaceutical group ownership of the key Midrand property housing its distribution centre and head office.
The approval, granted without any conditions, marks a strategic shift for Dis-Chem as it consolidates control over its core distribution infrastructure.
The transaction involves Dis-Chem Distribution, a subsidiary of Dis-Chem Pharmacies, taking full ownership of Columbia Falls, which owns the Midrand warehouse.
With the acquisition, Dis-Chem aims to secure its supply chain and enhance operational efficiency. The group manages its own warehousing and distribution, using company-owned or leased properties to store and distribute products across its retail network. The Midrand site is a critical hub for pharmaceutical and nonpharmaceutical products.
The property deal was originally inked earlier this year in a transaction involving the company’s founders and other top executives, who own Columbia Falls. At the time, Dis-Chem was paying R55m a year in rent, or about R4.6m monthly.
The group defended the move, saying owning the Midrand facility aligned with its long-term strategy to ensure Dis-Chem owns all its core distribution centres.
In addition to its real estate consolidation, Dis-Chem is making strategic moves into other sectors. In June Dis-Chem said it had acquired a 50% stake in financial services company OneSpark for nearly R156m as part of its strategy to expand beyond pharmaceuticals.
The group viewed this move as a step towards enhancing its integrated health ecosystem, with OneSpark’s expertise in technology-driven life insurance products complementing Dis-Chem’s healthcare vision. Founded in 2020, OneSpark specialises in innovative, AI-driven insurance solutions.
Dis-Chem said it believed this acquisition would strengthen its ability to provide a comprehensive customer value proposition, focused on increasing access to affordable, quality healthcare.
The partnership aligns with the group’s strategic goal of delivering healthcare services through a more holistic approach, incorporating financial services expertise to support its broader healthcare offering.
“The transactions allow Dis-Chem to own three of its five distribution centres and achieve a reduction in rental expenses incurred outside the group,” it said. “The ownership of the assets ensures that the group holds the necessary strategic assets for long-term growth.”
Watchdog gives nod to Dis-Chem’s acquisition of Columbia Falls Properties
The Competition Tribunal has approved Dis-Chem Pharmacies’ acquisition of Columbia Falls Properties 7, a move that will give the pharmaceutical group ownership of the key Midrand property housing its distribution centre and head office.
The approval, granted without any conditions, marks a strategic shift for Dis-Chem as it consolidates control over its core distribution infrastructure.
The transaction involves Dis-Chem Distribution, a subsidiary of Dis-Chem Pharmacies, taking full ownership of Columbia Falls, which owns the Midrand warehouse.
With the acquisition, Dis-Chem aims to secure its supply chain and enhance operational efficiency. The group manages its own warehousing and distribution, using company-owned or leased properties to store and distribute products across its retail network. The Midrand site is a critical hub for pharmaceutical and nonpharmaceutical products.
The property deal was originally inked earlier this year in a transaction involving the company’s founders and other top executives, who own Columbia Falls. At the time, Dis-Chem was paying R55m a year in rent, or about R4.6m monthly.
The group defended the move, saying owning the Midrand facility aligned with its long-term strategy to ensure Dis-Chem owns all its core distribution centres.
In addition to its real estate consolidation, Dis-Chem is making strategic moves into other sectors. In June Dis-Chem said it had acquired a 50% stake in financial services company OneSpark for nearly R156m as part of its strategy to expand beyond pharmaceuticals.
The group viewed this move as a step towards enhancing its integrated health ecosystem, with OneSpark’s expertise in technology-driven life insurance products complementing Dis-Chem’s healthcare vision. Founded in 2020, OneSpark specialises in innovative, AI-driven insurance solutions.
Dis-Chem said it believed this acquisition would strengthen its ability to provide a comprehensive customer value proposition, focused on increasing access to affordable, quality healthcare.
The partnership aligns with the group’s strategic goal of delivering healthcare services through a more holistic approach, incorporating financial services expertise to support its broader healthcare offering.
“The transactions allow Dis-Chem to own three of its five distribution centres and achieve a reduction in rental expenses incurred outside the group,” it said. “The ownership of the assets ensures that the group holds the necessary strategic assets for long-term growth.”
goban@businesslive.co.za
Resilient posts 6.2% rise in rentals with better power supply
Dis-Chem eyes expansion as profit slides
Dis-Chem reports record revenue as it beds down new acquisitions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
CHRIS GILMOUR: Retail sales growth points to recovering economy
CCMA backs Dis-Chem’s dismissal of employee with cancer
Resilient posts 6.2% rise in rentals with better power supply
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.