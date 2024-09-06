Q&A: Bob Group bullish about smart lockers for online retail distribution
Having started its life as bidorbuy in 1999, Bob specialises in logistics for e-commerce
06 September 2024 - 05:00
Andy Higgins, MD of local e-commerce firm Bob Group, is bullish about the company’s new and growing smart locker offering for online delivery and distribution.
Having started its life as bidorbuy in 1999, Bob specialises in logistics for e-commerce, helping to streamline order fulfilment and shipping processes for merchants selling online. The company offers a number of tools such as shipping and tracking solutions, payment facilitation and a software-as-a-service solution for courier companies. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.