WATCH: Cashbuild reports lower earnings but is upbeat over 2025

Business Day TV spoke to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager

04 September 2024 - 18:01
A Cashbuild outlet in Rustenburg, North West. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
A Cashbuild outlet in Rustenburg, North West. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Cashbuild has reported a 22% decline in annual headline earnings per share amid a challenging trading environment but the building materials group is optimistic about the outlook for the next financial year. Business Day TV spoke to Cashbuild’s CEO, Werner de Jager, for more detail.

