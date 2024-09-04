A Cashbuild outlet in Rustenburg, North West. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Cashbuild has reported a 22% decline in annual headline earnings per share amid a challenging trading environment but the building materials group is optimistic about the outlook for the next financial year. Business Day TV spoke to Cashbuild’s CEO, Werner de Jager, for more detail.
WATCH: Cashbuild reports lower earnings but is upbeat over 2025
Business Day TV spoke to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager
