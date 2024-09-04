Tough conditions in SA and Australia knock Woolworths

Retailer Woolworths has reported lower annual earnings as the group faced an increasingly challenging trading environment, largely due to the macroeconomic environment, which deteriorated across both SA and Australia.
The group also announced that CEO Roy Bagattini’s contract has been extended with no specified end date.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for continuing operations for the 53 weeks to end-June declined 16.8% to 352.3c and were down 29.2% for the total group, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Woolworths noted that its results for the current year were not directly comparable to those of the 52 weeks to June 25 2023 given the inclusion of the David Jones’ contribution for nine months of the prior period. Additionally the 2024 reporting period is a 53-week year, which includes an extra week of trade compared with 2023.
A final dividend of 117.5c per share was declared, a 23.9% decrease on the year-earlier period.
Turnover from continuing operations and concession sales increased by 6.2% and by 5.6% on a constant currency basis, notwithstanding the challenging trading conditions affecting consumer discretionary spend across the businesses. Turnover and concession sales, including the contribution of David Jones for the nine-month period in the prior year, and the additional week in the current period, decreased by 16.4% to R77.8bn on the prior period.
Online sales grew by 13.3% and contributed 9.2% to group sales for the year.
Group adjusted earnings before interest and tax for continuing operations declined by 14.1% to R5.8bn. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) decreased by a lesser 6.8%, reflecting the effect of the increased investments the group has made in future growth and growth-enabling initiatives.
“While the group has maintained its stringent focus on managing inventory levels, preserving gross profit margin, and containing costs, we equally continue to invest behind our key strategic initiatives. This, coupled with the impact of a significantly weaker trading environment, resulted in negative leverage in both apparel businesses and particularly in Country Road Group,” it said.
The challenging trading environment was particularly evident in Australia, as sustained interest rate increases and higher costs of living affected consumer confidence, footfall and spend. In SA, congestion at the ports disrupted business operations for most of the period, as well as the effect of taxi strikes and Avian flu in the first half.
Notwithstanding these events, the combined SA business grew turnover and concession sales by 6.7%, and operating profit by 5.9%, both ahead of inflation. Its food business once again demonstrated its strength and resilience, and turnover and concession sales grew by 11.2% for the 53 weeks. Sales growth of 9.6% in the second half includes the Absolute Pets acquisition in the last quarter.
Trading space grew by 3.2%, while online sales increased by 52.8%, contributing 5.5% of SA sales.
“This was driven, in part, by increased penetration of our Woolies Dash offering, which delivered strong growth of 71.2%, supported by extended trading hours and increased slot availability,” it said.
Fashion, beauty and home sales were affected by the weak macro environment, poor availability, and the disruptive entry of international online retailers. Turnover and concession sales for the 53 weeks grew by 1.4%.
In SA, prospects appear more positive after the national election and the formation of the government of national unity (GNU), as well as the suspension of load-shedding.
While inflation is easing, the trading environment is, expected to remain constrained as elevated interest rates dampen consumer demand. The same was true for Australia, with the pace of macro recovery likely to prove more protracted than initially expected, it said.
Tough conditions in SA and Australia knock Woolworths
