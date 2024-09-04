TFG banks on rate cuts, stronger rand to boost earnings
Trading update shows African operations achieved gross profit of about R5.9bn for the 21 weeks to end-August
04 September 2024 - 18:25
Retail group TFG expects to see further green shoots for the rest of the 2025 financial year on the back of the imminent interest rate cuts and strengthening rand, with the group set for another stellar results when it publishes its interim results in November.
The company on Wednesday in a trading update for the 21 weeks ended August said its African operations achieved a record gross profit of about R5.9bn in the period, with group online sales boosted by a surge in its Bash platform, which reported 42.7% growth...
