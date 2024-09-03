Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Tough trading environment weighs on Motus’ annual profit

Business Day TV spoke to Motus CEO Osman Arbee

03 September 2024 - 16:05
by Business Day TV
Osman Arbee. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Osman Arbee. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA

SA’s largest vehicle dealership, Motus, says it has faced a challenging trading environment over the past year as various factors have weighed on consumer’s disposable income, and this has resulted in a 28% drop in the group's annual headline earnings per share.

Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Motus CEO Osman Arbee.

