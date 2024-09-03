SA’s largest vehicle dealership, Motus, says it has faced a challenging trading environment over the past year as various factors have weighed on consumer’s disposable income, and this has resulted in a 28% drop in the group's annual headline earnings per share.
Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Motus CEO Osman Arbee.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Tough trading environment weighs on Motus’ annual profit
Business Day TV spoke to Motus CEO Osman Arbee
