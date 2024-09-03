Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Shoprite posts 7.2% rise in annual profit

Business Day TV speaks to Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht

03 September 2024 - 19:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Shoprite. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Shoprite. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Shoprite has reported higher annual profit, with headline earnings per share increasing by 7.2%. The performance was largely due to the strength of the group’s core SA supermarkets divisions. Business Day TV spoke to Shoprite’s CEO, Pieter Engelbrecht, for more insight.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Shein’s lawsuit against Temu ‘could cause market ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
DStv Stream gets an update and cuts prices
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Bidvest gets flood of offers for its bank
Companies / Industrials
4.
Sun International cuts debt by R300m in six months
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Shoprite turns its back on its furniture business
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.