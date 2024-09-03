Shoprite to dispose of furniture unit as annual profit grows
It will sell the OK Furniture and House & Home brands, excluding Angola and Mozambique operations, to Pepkor
03 September 2024 - 09:23
Shoprite Holdings has reported higher annual profit as sales grew 12% at a time when consumers were under severe pressure.
It has also announced plans to dispose of the furniture business to retailer Pepkor...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.