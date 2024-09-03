Shoprite aims to double Usave stores in five years
Low-end brand is set to get about 540 new outlets, says group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht
03 September 2024 - 09:23
UPDATED 03 September 2024 - 23:20
Shoprite Holdings is upping the ante in the township and rural economy in which it already has a dominant position, with the group planning to more than double the stores of its Usave brand within five years.
Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said data from the Xtra Savings platform highlights the complementary nature of the Shoprite and Usave brands, with the latter set to get about 540 new stores within five years...
