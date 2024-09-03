Pepkor to buy Shoprite’s furniture business
Transaction will ‘enable synergies and efficiencies to be unlocked within the supply chain, logistics and financial services operations’, company says
03 September 2024 - 09:25
Pepkor has entered into an agreement to acquire Shoprite’s furniture business, which operates more than 400 stores in SA, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Eswatini and Zambia.
The proposed transaction included the Shoprite Furniture credit loan book and related insurance cell captive arrangements; the OK Furniture and House & Home retail brands; inventory; and certain fixed assets, Pepkor said in a statement on Tuesday...
