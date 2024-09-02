Toys R Us SA thrives with 10% e-commerce growth despite retail struggles
02 September 2024 - 05:00
Despite a challenging retail environment in SA, where many toy retailers are shutting down or scaling back, Toys R Us SA has reported 10% growth on its e-commerce platforms in the year to end-February.
While the broader retail sector struggles with closures and reduced operations, Toys R Us remains steadfast, continuing to grow and maintain its operations through strategic investments. ..
