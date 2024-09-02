NEWS ANALYSIS: Retail’s resurrected titans — crisis or masterstroke?
SA’s retail industry may find itself continually looking to the past to solve its problems
02 September 2024 - 05:00
The reappointment of veteran leaders Sean Summers at Pick n Pay and Tjaart Kruger at Tiger Brands raises questions about the state of leadership succession in the retail and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.
These seasoned executives, who had previously left their marks on their respective companies, are now tasked with steering their firms through turbulent waters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.