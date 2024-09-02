CA Sales reports earnings growth amid expansion
HEPS rose 19.2% after the group's continued expansion in fast-growing African economies
02 September 2024 - 12:03
Driven by organic growth across all its operations, CA Sales (CA&S) reported increases in revenue and headline earnings per share at the halfway mark of the year, in line with the group’s expectations.
Founded in 2012, CA&S offers a variety of services, from distribution and warehousing to marketing and in-store promotions, for fast-moving consumer goods companies. Its clients include AB InBev, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Heineken, Tiger Brands, Unilever and Nando’s. ..
