Truworths signals mixed full-year performance
Despite economic challenges, branded fashion footwear sales remained resilient
01 September 2024 - 16:58
Credit retailer Truworths had a mixed performance for the full year to end-June across its domestic, Africa and UK operations, the group reported on Friday.
Overall group sales increased by 3.6% year on year to R21.4bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.