Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Investment potential of SA’s beverages industry

Business Day TV speaks to Brendan Grundlingh, sector head of CPG, Beverages & MNC at RMB

29 August 2024 - 20:29
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/JACKY NAEGELEN
Picture: REUTERS/JACKY NAEGELEN

Business Day TV spoke to Brendan Grundlingh, sector head of CPG, Beverages & MNC at RMB, about the investment potential of SA’s beverages industry.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay shareholders push back against R16m ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Gold Fields ‘warned about procurement missteps’ ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Windfall for Investec as Sanlam completes ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Jubilee secures private power purchase agreement ...
Companies
5.
Pick n Pay’s Gareth Ackerman sees early benefits ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.