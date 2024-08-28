Bidcorp has shrugged off the impact of the tough economic environment. The food services giant has posted a 15% rise in revenue, and a 15.5% increase in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with Bidcorp’s CFO, David Cleasby.
WATCH: Bidcorp grows earnings by 15.5%
Business Day TV speaks to Bidcorp CFO David Cleasby
