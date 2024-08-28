Bidcorp reports strong annual earnings
The foodservice group reports strong performance despite stagnant and sometimes negative economic growth
28 August 2024 - 11:56
Foodservice group Bidcorp grew annual trading profit by 16% as the group delivered a strong performance despite stagnant and sometimes negative economic growth.
Revenue for the year to end-June was up 15.1% to R225.9bn, comprising 28% from the UK and 13% from Australia, while revenue from SA was flat at 4%. Trading profit rose to R12.2bn from R10.5bn a year ago and profit after tax grew to R8.06bn from R6.95bn a year ago...
