Sea Harvest revenue rescued by higher fish prices
27 August 2024 - 19:34
Sea Harvest benefited from higher commodity prices this year, reporting a 3% boost in interim revenue despite challenging fishing conditions which lowered the group’s output.
The black-owned, vertically integrated seafood company reported an operating profit of R310.97m for the first six months of this year, a striking 23% increase above the first half of 2023. ..
