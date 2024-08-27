Pick n Pay’s Gareth Ackerman sees early benefits of GNU
Outgoing Pick n Pay chair says unity government could be catalyst for SA’s much-needed economic transformation
27 August 2024 - 10:33
Outgoing Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman has expressed optimism about the government of national unity (GNU), which he views as a potential catalyst for much-needed economic growth.
His remarks come amid a period of transformation for the retail giant, which has been grappling with a declining performance over the past few years...
