Pick n Pay expects interim earnings to plunge by more than 20%

Pick n Pay shareholders are bracing for tough times ahead as the retailer expects a decrease of more than 20% in earnings for the six months to August 25.
This forecast highlights the scale of the task ahead for reappointed CEO Sean Summers, who has been charged with leading a turnaround at the retailer within a target of three years.
“The group advises shareholders that it expects earnings per share (EPS), headline earnings per share (HEPS), and comparable HEPS for H1 FY25 to decrease by more than 20% when compared to EPS, HEPS and comparable HEPS reported for H1 FY24,” the group said.
“This outcome is broadly in line with the expectation communicated by CEO Sean Summers at the FY24 results presentation in May 2024, in which he noted that the situation may well get worse before it improves.”
The urgency of Pick n Pay’s situation became clear earlier in 2024 when it swung from a R1.17bn profit in the 2023 financial year to a R3.2bn net loss in the 2024 financial year.
This marked the first time the retailer’s found itself technically insolvent.
On Tuesday, Pick n Pay’s trading update for the first 26 weeks of the current financial period provided little reassurance to investors. The retailer reported tepid sales growth of just 0.1%.
While the broader group reported a sales increase of 4.5%, the Pick n Pay segment itself barely registered growth, with sales rising by only 0.6% in SA.
The sluggish sales performance was partly due to the closure of 16 supermarkets during the period, including four corporate stores and 12 franchise stores, the group said.
However, Pick n Pay’s online sales continued to grow, with a 63.9% increase during the period, sustaining the momentum from the previous financial year, when online sales grew by 74.4%.
The company’s online offerings include the on-demand delivery service Pick n Pay asap! and sales through the Mr D delivery app.
Its cash cow Boxer was a standout performer, with sales growing by 13.5% overall and 9.2% on a like-for-like basis. Boxer’s success was driven by strong like-for-like performance and new store openings, contrasting with the struggles of the Pick n Pay segment.
The group said like-for-like sales growth in this segment improved to 2.0% for the period, up from a 0.4% decline in the second half of the year.
The performance of company-owned supermarkets, which have underperformed in recent years, improved with a 3.6% like-for-like sales growth.
However, franchise supermarkets continued to lag, posting a disappointing 0.8% decrease in like-for-like sales, the group said.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Boxer's private-label strategy sets it up for JSE debut
