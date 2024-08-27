Brimstone gains R76.2m in fair value after Sea Harvest disposal
Interim net asset value down 7%, while headline earnings soar 110%
27 August 2024 - 19:11
Brimstone Investments reported a drop in intrinsic net asset value (NAV) in its interim results after a corporate restructuring which deconsolidated its Sea Harvest subsidiary.
This takes Brimstone’s intrinsic NAV to almost R2.8bn — down 7% — bringing the number slightly closer to the company’s R1.26bn market valuation on the JSE. Revenue was down 39% from the previous comparable period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.