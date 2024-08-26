WATCH: Weak consumer demand weighs on Italtile

Italtile and Cashbuild are the main options for those eyeing an investment in the home improvement sector. Picture: SUPPLIED
Increased competition and weak consumer spend has weighed on Italtile. The tile manufacturer and retailer has posted a 7% decline in headline earnings per share, but shareholders are in for a windfall. The group has declared a special dividend worth 78 cents, taking the total dividend to 127 cents. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Lance Foxcroft.
