NEWS ANALYSIS: Boxer’s private-label strategy sets it up for JSE debut
The retailer could become a formidable player on the bourse and offer investors significant returns
26 August 2024 - 05:00
Boxer’s private-label brands are expected to provide the retailer with a competitive advantage, transforming the discount supermarket sector as the retailer prepares for its spin-off from Pick n Pay.
This is according to asset manager M&G Investments, which said Boxer’s future hinged on how it navigated financial dynamics while leveraging its strong private-label portfolio to differentiate itself in a competitive market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.