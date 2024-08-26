CTM owner faces headwinds amid weak consumer spending
26 August 2024 - 12:25
Italtile, the owner of leading tile retailer CTM, has reported a decline in profits for the year ended June 30, largely driven by weak consumer demand and intensified competition in the ceramic market.
The company’s profit fell 11% to R2.1bn, down from R2.3bn in the previous year, despite a slight improvement in the second half of the financial year compared to the first half...
