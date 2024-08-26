Bullish AdvTech CEO says trust in public education is slipping
AdvTech reported an operating profit of R865m for the six months to end June, a 15% increase on the first half of 2023
26 August 2024 - 13:15
Private education group AdvTech reported strong financial results for the first half of 2024, driven by substantial enrolment increases, as the demand for private education in SA continues to grow.
AdvTech reported an operating profit of R865m for the six months to end June, reflecting a 15% increase from the first half of 2023. Normalised earnings per share were up 16% for the period, at 97.7c. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.