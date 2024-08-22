Impairments hit Cashbuild’s profit
The retailer expects annual headline earnings per share to fall 20%-30%
22 August 2024 - 20:01
Cashbuild expects to report a fall in profit of as much as 30% for the year to end-June, citing impairments on several of its stores at end-2023.
The building materials retailer said in a trading statement on Thursday that it expected headline earnings per share of 977.2c-855.1c for its latest financial year, a drop of at least 20% from the previous year. ..
