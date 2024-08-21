Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Consumers shrug off constraints to dine at Spur

Business Day TV speaks to Spur CEO Val Nichas

21 August 2024 - 20:09
Picture: MASI LOSI
South Africans are finding ways to dine out even on a tight budget, and this is reflected in Spur’s interim numbers. The group has delivered a 14% jump in revenue as average spend per head grew above menu price inflation. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Val Nichas for more detail.

