South Africans are finding ways to dine out even on a tight budget, and this is reflected in Spur’s interim numbers. The group has delivered a 14% jump in revenue as average spend per head grew above menu price inflation. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Val Nichas for more detail.
WATCH: Consumers shrug off constraints to dine at Spur
Business Day TV speaks to Spur CEO Val Nichas
