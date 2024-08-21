RCL revises annual earnings even higher
HEPS seen more than doubling thanks to improvements in the groceries segment, the Rainbow business and the sugar division
21 August 2024 - 15:05
RCL Foods has revised up its earnings projections for the year ended June and now expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to more than double.
The KwaZulu-Natal-based consumer goods and milling company said improvements in the groceries segment, Rainbow business, as well as the sugar division profited from continuous efficiency improvements and increased prices in both the local and export markets, had helped the company’s performance...
