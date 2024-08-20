The perfect storm that plunged Cross Trainer into business rescue
Frame Leisure Trading’s finances were hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic and its key creditors changing payment terms from 90 days to 60 days
20 August 2024 - 05:00
The July 2021 unrest, which wreaked havoc in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, deepened the financial woes of family-owned Frame Leisure Trading, which owns Cross Trainer, Xkids and Xtrend, landing the group into business rescue.
The company said this, together with reduced consumer spending and a weak economy, brought the company to its knees, forcing it to seek business rescue...
