Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tiger Brands extends Tjaart Kruger’s tenure as CEO

Kruger will continue in the position until the end of December 2028

19 August 2024 - 10:19
by Jacqueline Mackenzie and Nompilo Goba
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
CEO Tjaart Kruger
CEO Tjaart Kruger

Tiger Brands, SA’s largest food producer, has extended the tenure of CEO Tjaart Kruger for a further three years to the end of 2028.

“The decision is premised on Tjaart’s positive progress to date with the group’s long-term strategic turnaround plan, including the appointment of new executive MDs for the six operating divisions, implementation of a new operating model, as well as progress with regards to the group culture and staff engagement,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

The board said the decision would provide 2028 leadership certainty to Tiger Brands' multiple stakeholders and the necessary runway for the group's succession plans.

“The board is looking forward to Tjaart's continued dedication and expertise and we are confident that with the support of the rest of the executive team he will lead the company to greater success in building shareholder value,” it said.

The group has experienced a bullish turnaround over the past year, driven largely by its revamped route-to-market strategy and leadership changes.

Under Kruger’s stewardship, Tiger Brands has had a robust recovery, with its market capitalisation soaring by about R11.6bn as its share price rose nearly 40%, highlighting investor confidence in the brand’s rejuvenation efforts.

Kruger’s appointment as CEO in November 2023 — initially for a period of 26 months — marked a shift for the group. Known for his previous successes, including leading Premier Foods’ expansion, Kruger was brought in to steer Tiger Brands through a challenging period.

His leadership has been credited with stabilising the company’s underlying operating profit and providing stakeholders with direction and certainty.

MackenzieJ@arena.africa

goban@businesslive.co.za

NEWS ANALYSIS: Tiger Brands’ fixer: genius or hype?

Tjaart Kruger’s strategy of reaching 130,000 informal and independent township stores is steaming ahead
Companies
15 hours ago

Two-year turnaround plan for Tiger Brands’ struggling bakeries division

Competitors such as Pioneer have invested heavily in manufacturing facilities and now have the edge over Albany bread-maker
Business
2 months ago

Tiger Brands first-half earnings rise 11% as turnaround picks up

The Jungle Oats owner expects the operating landscape to remain challenging
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Absa in search of seventh CEO in less than seven ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Tiger Brands’ fixer: genius or ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Icasa topples Mozambican ISP in name dispute
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Cell C boss confident about network quality
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
West Pack narrowly avoids asset seizure
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.