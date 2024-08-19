NEWS ANALYSIS: Tiger Brands’ fixer: genius or hype?
Tjaart Kruger’s strategy of reaching 130,000 informal and independent township stores is steaming ahead
19 August 2024 - 05:00
Tiger Brands, SA’s largest food producer, has experienced a bullish turnaround over the past year, driven largely by its revamped route-to-market strategy and leadership changes.
Under the stewardship of CEO Tjaart Kruger, Tiger Brands has had a robust recovery, with its market capitalisation soaring by about R11.6bn as its share price rose nearly 40%, highlighting investor confidence in the brand’s rejuvenation efforts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.