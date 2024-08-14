Fintech drives revenue growth for HomeChoice
HomeChoice’s overall customer base grew 51% to 2.5-million
14 August 2024 - 14:19
HomeChoice International has reported a 15% increase in revenue to R2bn for the six month to end-June, while operating profit rose 36% to R388m.
A key driver behind this increase is the group's fintech unit, Weaver Fintech, which contributed 95% of the operating profit...
