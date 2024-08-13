JSE all share gains 0.49% and the top 40 0.53%
In SA, politicians know that a press conference isn’t a cross-examination — it’s a megaphone
The resignation ends months’ instability, poor service delivery and general malaise in SA’s largest municipality
Lobby group My Vote Counts wants previous financial thresholds reinstated until new regulations are in place
SA’s largest short-term insurer advises shareholders returns are expected to leap by as much as 45%
Unemployment rate jumps to 33.5% despite better electricity production, says economist
Business Day TV spoke to Red Meat Industry Services CEO Dewald Olivier
Indian hospitals hit by doctors’ protest
Trio will crouch shoulder to shoulder having played in just 21 Tests collectively
Improved aesthetics are an added plus in a largely unchanged German hatchback recipe
HomeChoice has delivered a strong half-year performance, with a solid showing by Weaver Fintech supporting a 36% rise in operating profit for the period. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Sean Wibberley for more insight.
WATCH: Weaver Fintech boosts HomeChoice profit
Business Day TV speaks to HomeChoice CEO Sean Wibberley
HomeChoice has delivered a strong half-year performance, with a solid showing by Weaver Fintech supporting a 36% rise in operating profit for the period. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Sean Wibberley for more insight.
