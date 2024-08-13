Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Weaver Fintech boosts HomeChoice profit

Business Day TV speaks to HomeChoice CEO Sean Wibberley

13 August 2024 - 20:42
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

HomeChoice has delivered a strong half-year performance, with a solid showing by Weaver Fintech supporting a 36% rise in operating profit for the period. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Sean Wibberley for more insight.

