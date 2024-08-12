CA Sales expects another earnings bump as expansion pays off
The company expects interim HEPS to increase 17%–22%
12 August 2024 - 20:26
Retail distributor and marketing firm CA Sales (CA&S) expects organic growth across all its operations to drive headline earnings per share (HEPS) higher for the first half of the year.
Founded in 2012, CA&S offers a variety of services, from distribution and warehousing to marketing and in-store promotions, for fast-moving consumer goods companies. Its clients include AB InBev, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Heineken, Tiger Brands, Unilever and Nando’s. ..
