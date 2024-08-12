Brait raises R1.5bn in fully subscribed rights offer
Proceeds will be used as part of Brait’s recapitalisation strategy aimed at reducing debt and fortifying its balance sheet
12 August 2024 - 10:39
Brait has successfully completed its rights offer, raising R1.5bn through a fully subscribed issue of shares.
The offer closed last week Thursday, with shareholders taking up the entire 2.5-billion shares available at R0.59 per share, a 25% discount to the theoretical ex-rights price...
