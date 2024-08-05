Pick n Pay’s R4bn rights offer fully subscribed
CEO Sean Summers says shareholders have demonstrated firm support for the company
05 August 2024 - 10:57
Pick n Pay’s rights offer, a critical first step in its strategy to recapitalise the company’s balance sheet and help support the turnaround of the core operations ahead of the much-anticipated Boxer IPO, has been fully subscribed.
The rights offer consisted of an issue of 252.2-million new Pick n Pay ordinary shares at a subscription price of R15.86 per share, at the ratio of 51.11 rights offer shares for every 100 Pick n Pay ordinary shares held...
