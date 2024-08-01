CBH seeks removal of another Quantum Foods director
CBH wants Pieter Francois Theron Burger, an independent nonexecutive director of Quantum, removed
01 August 2024 - 11:00
Quantum Foods has advised shareholders that Country Bird Holdings (CBH) has addressed another letter to the company’s board calling for a shareholders meeting.
The meeting is for the specific purpose of the proposed removal of Pieter Francois Theron Burger, an independent, nonexecutive director of the company, Quantum said in a statement on Thursday...
