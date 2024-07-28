Low catch rates in SA drain Sea Harvest’s first-half earnings
However, it saw strong demand in all markets and channels, resulting in firm pricing
28 July 2024 - 14:06
Fishing group Sea Harvest expects to report lower first-half earnings after its SA fishing business was challenged by continued low catch rates, resulting in lower sales volumes.
The group said in a statement on Friday that it expected its basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended June to be 33%-38% lower at 47.6c-51.5c compared with a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.