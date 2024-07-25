Spar’s negotiations for Polish exit at advanced stage
The group plans to invest more in its SA business
25 July 2024 - 08:48
Spar has confirmed that the ongoing negotiations of the terms and disposal of Spar Poland are at an advanced stage.
In June, the company said it had reached a significant milestone and signed key salient terms with a third party, in respect of the disposal of its Polish operations...
