Shein to open pop-up store in Johannesburg in August

Shein has been accused of exploiting tax loopholes by exporting China-made products in small quantities to avoid higher duties

25 July 2024 - 09:27
by Nqobile Dludla
Shein will open its pop-up store in Johannesburg from August 2-11. REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE.
Fast-fashion giant Shein, known for its $5 (R92) tops and $10 (R184) dresses, will open a pop-up store in Johannesburg in August as the online retailer aims to expand its brand recognition in the country.

Shein, founded in China, and its rival Temu have aggressively expanded worldwide as online shopping has surged after the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been accused of exploiting tax loopholes by exporting China-made products in small quantities to avoid higher duties.

“Bringing the Shein experience directly to the end consumer is a key part of Shein's strategy,” the company said on Wednesday in an emailed response.

“Given that Shein is a digital-first company, Shein’s hugely successful pop-ups are an opportunity for our consumers to touch and feel our products, as well as to interact and engage directly with Shein’s local brand ambassadors.”

Shein will open its pop-up store from August 2-11 as an “exhibition space” for customers to try on trendy fashion and lifestyle products and order them online at a discount, the company said in its SA Instagram post.

Local influencers were tapped for a pre-opening marketing campaign.

Brick-and-mortar and online fashion retailers have urged SA regulators to impose a 45% import duty on all clothing item imports, no matter the price, to level the playing field. Shein, which is planning to go public in Britain, taps a network of largely China-based suppliers, which take small initial orders and scale up based on demand.

A Shein spokesperson said the retailer was engaging with SA regulators to ensure its continued compliance with local laws.

“That said, such tax measures are not critical to the success of our business or the competitive prices we offer our consumers. We keep our prices affordable through our technology-based on-demand business model and flexible supply chain,” the spokesperson added.

Reuters

