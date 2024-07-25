Pressure mounts on Quantum as CBH seeks removal of two directors
Country Bird Holdings wants chair Wouter Hanekom and lead independent director Geoffrey Fortuin removed as directors of Quantum
25 July 2024 - 08:10
Quantum Foods has advised shareholders that Country Bird Holdings (CBH) has addressed a letter to the company’s board calling for a shareholders meeting.
The purpose of the meeting is the proposed removal of chair Wouter Hanekom and lead independent director Geoffrey Fortuin as directors of the Cape Town-based egg, poultry and animal feed producer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.