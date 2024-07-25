Boardroom war at Quantum Foods ends up in court
Former director accuses the poultry producer of firing her after she asked to see a legal opinion in connection with Braemar
25 July 2024 - 05:00
Quantum Foods is facing a legal challenge from a former director who accuses the company of allegedly firing her after she asked to see a legal opinion on which the group relied to deny a meeting request from a major shareholder.
The company’s second-largest shareholder, Braemar, had requested a meeting where it would seek the removal of certain directors. Braemar is controlled by the controversial Rudland family, who are said to be politically connected in their home country, Zimbabwe...
