BAT says smokeless brands account for 18% of group revenue
The first-half performance is in line with BAT’s expectations and it is on track to deliver its full-year guidance
25 July 2024 - 10:07
British American Tobacco (BAT) has reported an almost 1% decline in profit from operations for the first half of the year, while noting that smokeless brands now account for 18% of group revenue.
Profit from operations declined 0.9% to £5.56bn on an adjusted organic basis in the six months ended June, while revenue was 0.8% lower at £12.34bn...
