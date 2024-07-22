Mr Price gains market share as sales lift 4.6%

Retail group Mr Price has reported higher 13-week sales, helped by three recent acquisitions, as it also gained market share.
Sales for the 13-weeks ended June 29 grew 4.6% to R8.5bn, ahead of the total comparable market’s retail sales, which declined 0.2%, it said in a statement on Monday.
Comparable store sales increased 0.1%, while other income increased 9.3% to R321m due to a higher average debtors’ book, while debtors’ interest and fees increased 6.6%.
The group’s SA retail sales grew 4.3% to R7.8bn while non-SA corporate-owned store sales increased 8.5% to R668m.
Online sales, which contributed 2.4% to retail sales, increased 3.8% during the period, and accelerated to double digit levels in June, driven by Mr Price Apparel.
The group has gained market share for 11 consecutive months and on a 12-month rolling basis has gained just over R1.1bn in market share, it said.
The retail operating environment was affected by several factors, it said.
Trade in April and May, the first two months of the group’s 2025 financial year, was subdued due to Easter and school holidays falling in March, which affected the sales performance in April. Significantly higher average temperatures in April and May resulted in delayed consumer spend on winter merchandise.
Consumers also withheld spend ahead of the elections in late May, but after the formation of the government of national unity, positive consumer sentiment supported improved sales performance across the sector in June.
The late onset of cold weather in June was supported by pent-up consumer demand for winter merchandise.
During April and May the group grew retail sales by 0.9% compared to the comparable market’s decline of 4.6%. Retail sales growth accelerated in June to 12.7% compared to the market’s growth of 10.3%.
“Pleasingly, these sales trends were similar across all trading segments,” it said.
Gross margin percentage increases were achieved in every division, due to lower markdowns, resulting in more full priced merchandise sales.
The three recent acquisitions delivered the highest sales growth in the business. The store footprint increased by 35 stores and the group’s total footprint expanded to 2,935 stores.
Cash sales, which constitute 87.5% of total retail sales, increased 5.2% while credit sales increased 0.3%.
Demand for new accounts rose 42.7%. However, the group’s approval rate remained low at 18.7% as it continues with its measured approach to credit granting in a challenging consumer environment.
The group has remained focused on stock management, ensuring that it exits winter in a clean inventory position and transitions seamlessly into spring/summer with fresh merchandise inputs.
Prospects in SA are improving with a positive growth outlook based on a favourable election outcome, no load-shedding for over 100 days and the onset of a consumer confidence recovery, Mr Price said.
Despite the positive outlook, it is anticipated that the medium term will remain challenging for consumers until key relief factors come into effect.
Management remains focused on continuing its profitable market share gains, while ensuring that its brands are well placed to benefit from the anticipated consumer recovery in the medium term.
Supply-chain volatility remains an imminent risk, as the disruption to routes through the Red Sea affect global shipping lines, but the group has planned to ensure that stock arrives timeously for the important festive trading period, it said.
