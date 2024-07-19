Reserve Bank seizes R6bn from Steinhoff accounts
The assets of Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s alleged former lover were also seized by the state recently
19 July 2024 - 19:04
The SA Reserve Bank has seized more than R6bn from different accounts of Ibex Investments, formerly Steinhoff, over contraventions of the country’s exchange control regulations, giving the fiscus a boost.
This is as the central bank clamps down on breaches to the country’s foreign exchange regulations, with it having seized nearly R7bn since the beginning of last year from scores of individuals and entities, with the Ibex haul the biggest to date...
