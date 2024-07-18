Copenhagen — Sweden’s Electrolux said in a statement on Thursday it had agreed to divest its water heater business in SA for about 1.4-billion krona ($132.6m).
The deal includes the Kwikot brand and production facilities for water heaters in Johannesburg, Electrolux said, adding that it would book a negative earnings impact of about 600-million krona in the second half of 2024.
The sale is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, it added.
Electrolux to divest its water heater business in SA
Deal includes the Kwikot brand and production facilities in Johannesburg
Reuters
