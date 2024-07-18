Companies / Retail & Consumer

Electrolux to divest its water heater business in SA

Deal includes the Kwikot brand and production facilities in Johannesburg

18 July 2024 - 16:45
by Louise Breusch Rasmussen
Copenhagen — Sweden’s Electrolux said in a statement on Thursday it had agreed to divest its water heater business in SA for about 1.4-billion krona ($132.6m).

The deal includes the Kwikot brand and production facilities for water heaters in Johannesburg, Electrolux said, adding that it would book a negative earnings impact of about 600-million krona in the second half of 2024.

The sale is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, it added.

Reuters

