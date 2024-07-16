Richemont sales up 1% as Asia Pacific lags
Higher sales in South Korea and Malaysia only partially mitigated a 27% fall in China, Hong Kong and Macau combined
16 July 2024 - 08:38
Luxury goods group Richemont has reported a 1% increase in sales to €5.27bn in the quarter ended June at constant exchange rates, with growth across all regions except for Asia Pacific.
However, sales were down 1% at actual exchange rates, against “demanding comparatives in the prior-year period” and despite persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, it said in a statement on Tuesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.