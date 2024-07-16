Brait says listing could remedy Virgin Active’s all-white board
Gym chain looking at makeup of its executive before a potential IPO, according to the majority owner
16 July 2024 - 05:00
Virgin Active, which is two-thirds owned by Christo Wiese-backed Brait, has no black directors on its 10-member board and only one woman director. The company says that might be remedied with a possible listing of the gym company.
Brait, which bought a majority stake in Virgin Active in 2015 in a multibillion-rand deal, said the health club chain is looking at the composition of its board before a potential initial public offering (IPO)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.