AVI’s full-year earnings expected to be up to 25% higher
Group revenue rose 6.3% to R15.86bn underpinned by selling price increases and volume growth in the beverage categories
12 July 2024 - 15:52
Consumer goods group AVI, whose brands include Bakers biscuits and Five Roses tea, expects to report higher full-year earnings as group revenue grew 6.3% in the period.
The group said in a statement that consolidated headline earnings per share for the year ended June were expected to increase by 21%-25% to 669.9c-692.0c per share, over the previous year’s 553.6c...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.